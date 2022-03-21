Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jean Ann Kin, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 1 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Friday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Father Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Jean Ann will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

