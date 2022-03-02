Jason Washburn Posted on March 2, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Jason “Wally” L. Washburn, age 38, of Forest, died unexpectedly Feb. 22, 2022. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jason Washburn Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!