James Huffman

FINDLAY — James Edward Huffman, 84, of Findlay, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Visitation will be held for family and friends from 5-7 p.m. today at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Ave., Findlay. Additional visitation will take place 1-3 p.m. Friday. A funeral service will commence at 3 p.m. with Rev. Deb Dickerson officiating, at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, 1120 W. Main Cross, Findlay, OH 45840.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840.

Online condolences may be shared at ww.kirkpatrickbehnke.com

