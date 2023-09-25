James Coldiron

SYCAMORE — James Edward Coldiron, age 86, of Tiffin, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walton Moore Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrin Harvey officiating. Interment will follow in Seneca Memory Gardens, Tiffin. Visitation is 4-7PM Tuesday and one hour the the funeral service Wednesday, all at the funeral home, Sycamore.

Memorial donations may be made to Sycamore United Church of Christ, Sycamore Community Quilters or a charity of the donor’s choice all in care of Walton Moore Funeral Home, 201 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online condolences may be made at www.WaltonMooreFuneralHome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!