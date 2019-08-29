Home Obituaries James A. Nordyke

James A. Nordyke

Posted on August 29, 2019
0

James A. Nordyke, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life service for Nordyke will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

