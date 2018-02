FOREST — Jack Cramer, of Forest, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at his residence. He was 87.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Interment with military honors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard will follow at Hueston Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

A full obituary will be in Monday’s edition.