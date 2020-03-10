Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Iris A. Corbin, of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 84.

She was born Jan. 3, 1936, to the late Clearance and Cleo (Swartz) Koehler. She married Robert F. Corbin on Jan. 8, 1956, and he survives in Upper Sandusky.

Corbin also is survived by her three sons, Daniel (Deborah) Corbin, Tennessee; David Corbin, Carey; and Dennis Corbin, Upper Sandusky; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a brother, James Koehler, Upper Sandusky; and a sister, Karen Bash, Upper Sandusky.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra K. Corbin; a grandson, Graham Johnson; and brothers, Bruce Koehler and Richard Koehler.

Iris was a 1954 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School.

She was previously employed at U.S. Concrete Products and Koehler Drug Store. She then retired from First Citizens National Bank after 13 years of service.

Corbin was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Edward Hunker officiating.