Ira R. “Willie” Wilson Jr., age 71, formerly of Galion and more recently of Marblehead, died at St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima, at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday in Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steve Ramsey officiating.

Burial will follow at Bishop Cemetery, Eagle Township, Arlington, with full military graveside rites being conducted by Hancock County Veterans Squad.

Family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and an hour before the funeral service Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marblehead Lighthouse, Good Hope Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

