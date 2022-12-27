Haley Dible

Haley R. Dible, age 19, of Fostoria, lost her battle to Rett syndrome and pneumonia on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Findlay.

Funeral services for Haley R. Dible will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses or to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

