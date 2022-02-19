Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Hal Montgomery

Hal W. Montgomery, age 80, of Carey, passed away at 7:22 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones in Carey.

Visitation for Hal Montgomery is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shores, Kentucky. The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shores, with burial taking place after the service in Montgomery Cemetery.

Memorials by be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

