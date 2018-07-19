Glen R. Hites, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. July 28 at Fairview McDonald Cemetery in Hardin County with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Military graveside rites will be conducted.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or Fairhaven Community and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!