MARION — Georgia Jacquelyn (Criswell) Skidmore, age 87, of New Bloomington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Soo-Hea Park and Pastor Becky King officiating. Burial will be at Meeker (Frame) Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harpster United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

