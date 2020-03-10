Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















George Frederick Kreachbaum, 98, of Upper Sandusky, went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home Friday, March 6, 2020.

George was born May 25, 1921, in Hocking County.

He is survived by daughters, Ruth (Phil) Winkler and Kay (Bill) Scott; grandchildren, Alex (Lindsey) Scott, Claire (Matt) Rickly, Ian and Savannah Winkler; a great-grandson, Liam Scott; a sister, Alice (Joe) Blankenship; many loving nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Pat Tong.

He was preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 63 years, Marjorie; brothers, Elmer and Charles; and sisters, Ruth Flowers and Frieda Helber.

He graduated from the Ohio State University and completed his master’s degree at Indiana University.

During World War II, he served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.

His career began in Celina, where he worked as a teacher and a school administrator for over 20 years. In 1970, he moved his family to Upper Sandusky, where he was a middle school principal for 10 years.

He generously served the community as a valued member of the Lion’s Club and John Stewart United Methodist Church. He enjoyed meeting his friends for breakfast and weekly card games.

The family is thankful to Freedom Caregivers and Hospice of Wyandot County for their loving care and support.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at John Stewart United Methodist Church, 130 W. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Door Resource Center and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.