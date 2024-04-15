George Elgin

George Raymond Elgin, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Hamilton, Illinois, died Thursday, April 11, 2024, in the care of Hope Hospice.

The family will have a private memorial. Interment will take place in the Keokuk National Cemetery with Military Honors. Contributions in George’s memory may be made to Hamilton Senior Citizens Center, 1680 Keokuk St., Hamilton, IL 62341.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is honored to serve the Elgin Family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!