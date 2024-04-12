Gary Sandridge

SYCAMORE — Gary A. Sandridge, age 78, of rural Sycamore, died at 3:19 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

A graveside service for Gary will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, west of Sycamore, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or the Mohawk Community Library, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at altonmoorefuneralhome.com.

