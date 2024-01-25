Frederick Swartz

Frederick D. Swartz, age 78, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday Jan. 18, 2024, at his residence.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday in Old Mission Cemetery, with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Motorcycle Club in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit ww.BringmanClark.com o extend a condolence or share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!