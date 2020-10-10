Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Filomena “Flo” Carolina Berardinelli, of Carey, died at 9:47 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. She was 91.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

