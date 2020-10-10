Home Obituaries Filomena “Flo” Carolina Berardinelli

Filomena “Flo” Carolina Berardinelli

Posted on October 10, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

CAREY — Filomena “Flo” Carolina Berardinelli, of Carey, died at 9:47 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. She was 91.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Richard D. Ekleberry

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 10, 2020
    40 second read

  • William F. Stewart Jr.

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 9, 2020
    2 min read

  • Jackie L. Conley

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 8, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply