F. Merrel Lust, age 85, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at his home.

Public visitations are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Grand Prairie Baptist Church, 4893 Marion-Upper Sandusky Road, Marion, OH 43302.

A funeral service will be private because of the seating restriction guidelines due to COVID-19. Pastor Bob Hendricks will be officiating with burial taking place at Grand Prairie Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Prairie Baptist Church and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.



Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

