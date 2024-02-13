Eric Von Blon

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Eric Lee Von Blon, 51, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away Feb. 5, 2024, with his loving family by his side.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Nie Funeral Home, 3767 W. Liberty Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan. A funeral service will be held honoring Eric’s life on Thursday, gathering from 10 a.m. to none, with the service to follow at none at Nie Funeral Home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!