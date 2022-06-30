Edward Landrum

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Edward H. Landrum, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at his residence.

Calling hours will be 12-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey High School Athletic Boosters Association and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

