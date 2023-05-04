Douglas Jordan

CAREY — Douglas J. “Dougie-Pooh” Jordan, 74, of Carey, passed away peacefully at 4:48 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Visitation is 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. There will be a military service following visitation conducted by the Carey Honor Guard. A private burial will take place at a later date at Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Doug’s family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family

by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

