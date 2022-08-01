Dorraine Gibson

Dorraine “Rainy” Lynn Gibson, age 59, of Bucyrus, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Visitation for Dorraine will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

