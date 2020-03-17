Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dorothy M. Lenhart, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at The Meadows of Ottawa.

She was born Feb. 8, 1928, to the late William and Mary Alice (Horne) Sparks. She married Francis Lenhart on April 24, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2011.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Lenhart, Ottawa; and Vicki (Charles) Lenhart Martin, Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Eliott Barraza and his significant other Christina Rivera; and Andrew Lenhart; and three great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Emery Barraza, and Brennan Goldstein.

She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Lenhart; two brothers and six sisters.

Dorothy was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia.

She was previously employed by the former Evergreens Restaurant in Upper Sandusky then retired as a Quality Control Manager at U Brand Corporation. She was an avid OSU Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians fan.

Dorothy was an accomplished seamstress and liked to garden.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was always willing to go the extra mile for her loved ones.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Thursday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic scripture service followed by a CLC Memorial Services at 5:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter’s School or Putnam County Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

