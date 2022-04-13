Dorothy Forney

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BELLEVUE — Dorothy M. Forney, 83, of Bellevue, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at the St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tiffin.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center Street, Bellevue.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis Senior Ministries, 182 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, OH 44883.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com

