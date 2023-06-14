Donovan Hauenstein

FINDLAY — Donovan Eugene Hauenstein, 65, of Fostoria, passed away June 10, 2023, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 27, 1958, in Upper Sandusky to the late Russell Hauenstein and Joyce (Putnam) of Findlay. Donovan’s first wife was Debra Druckenmiller. He married his current wife, Kay Morgan, on July 4, 1999, and she survives.

Donovan also is survived by his sons, Andrew Michael (Emily) Hauenstein, of Brighton, Michigan; and Joshua David Hauenstein, of Ferndale, Michigan; brother, Russell (Virginia) Hauenstein, of Bowling Green; and grandchildren, Cameron A. Hauenstein, Brianna C. Hauenstein and Delaney R. Hauenstein.

Donovan attended school in Carey, Vanlue and Arcadia before graduating from Arcadia High School in 1977. He went on to attend Terra Tech College, where he received an associate’s degree in HVAC and the University of Toledo, where he received a bachelor’s degree. He also earned a doctorate degree in naturopathic medicine and pastoral counseling.

He was known as “Happy Pappy” to his grandkids and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Visitation for Donovan is 4-7 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before his funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday at Coldren Crates Funeral Home, Findlay. Burial will follow at Knollcrest Cemetery, with full military rights conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad.

Memorial contributions may be made to You are Loved Ministries, 2447 Tiffin Ave., Unit 151, Findlay.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.

(Pd.061423)