GALION — Donna M. Cole, 91, of Galion passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Avita Galion Hospital.

Born Oct. 10, 1928, in Sycamore, she was a daughter of Owen and Hortense (Hill) Hushour. She married Gerald Cole on June 18, 1955, he preceded her on June 9, 1994.

She is survived by daughters, Karen (Paul) Eberle, Galion; and Gloria (Jerry) Smith, Galion; a stepdaughter, Cindy Marino, Galion; grandchildren, Devon (Joseph) Steinbrunner, Capt. Aubrey Cole, Tonya Bird (Tracy McAdams) Willow, Nic Marino, Tamara (Ryan) Naumann, Paula (Michael) Devereaux, Nicholas (Tara) Nolen, Monica (Scott) Masters, Paul (Sarah) Eberle III, Heidi (Jason) Sargent, Amanda (Joe) Walker and Drew Hoffer; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Peggy Stover of Sycamore, Judy Norwell of Huron, Mary McCown of Iberia, Linda Trausch of McCutchenville and Larry Hushour, Sycamore; and sisters-in-law, Lou Freda Boyd, Denver, North Carolina; and Shirley Hushour, Tiffin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by stepson, Steve Cole; daughter, Penny (Beard) Buckingham; and brothers Harold, Everett and Charles Cole.

Donna worked for the former North Electric, ITT and Peco II in Galion and also worked for many years at H&R Block in Galion.

She was a member of the Friends of Galion Public Library and enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and jigsaw puzzles.

The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 S. Market St., Galion, OH 44833, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday with Rev. T.J. McNew officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Galion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Galion Public Library or Support Galion Troops in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Donna Cole, and condolences may be made at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

