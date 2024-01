Don Dean Shirk, of Forest, died at his residence on Jan. 25, 2024. He was 76.

He was born March 19, 1947, in Kenton to the late Don L. and Ruth E. (Peart) Shirk. Dean married Betty L. Roberts on Dec. 18, 1970, and she survives in Forest.

He is also survived by his two children and five grandchildren.

A private service will be held for Mr. Shirk.