SYCAMORE — J. Dewey Hetzel Jr. age 83, of 1296 CH 37, Sycamore, died at 8:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at The Willows at Tiffin.

A funeral service for Dewey is 11 a.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Amy Vittorio officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, Sycamore United Methodist Church or the Indian Mill Antique Association in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at altonmoorefuneralhome.com

