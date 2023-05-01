Home Obituaries Dennis Niederkohr

Dennis Niederkohr

Posted on May 1, 2023
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dennis L. Niederkohr, of Sun City Center, Florida, on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the age of 74.

A memorial Mass will be announced once a date has been set.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to direct donations to St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, Florida (www.osvhub.com/saintanneruskin/giving/funds) or Chaminade University, Honolulu (webforms.chaminade.edu/giving/).

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting National Cremation Services at www.nationalcremation.com/location/ruskin.

