Dennis Niederkohr Posted on May 1, 2023 0 APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dennis L. Niederkohr, of Sun City Center, Florida, on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the age of 74. A memorial Mass will be announced once a date has been set. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to direct donations to St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, Florida (www.osvhub.com/saintanneruskin/giving/funds) or Chaminade University, Honolulu (webforms.chaminade.edu/giving/). Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting National Cremation Services at www.nationalcremation.com/location/ruskin.