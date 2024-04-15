Deborah Kenner-Sanchez

SYCAMORE — Deborah Ellen Kenner-Sanchez, age 67, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 2:32 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Family and friends may visit and bring their stories to Walton-Moore Funeral Home in Sycamore from 3-7 p.m. April 17. A funeral will be held at Walton-Moore Funeral Home at 11 a.m. April 18, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Memorial contributions can be made to No One Fights Alone, Wyandot Memorial Hospital Oncology Department or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at altonmoorefuneralhome.com

