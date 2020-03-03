Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















LAKE PLACID, Fla. — David Wesley Bohlen, 68, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

David was a son of Julia (Richardson) and Wilbur Bohlen, of Wharton. He was born July 17, 1951, in Findlay.

He is survived by his life partner and wife of 36 years, Robyn; son, Jared; daughter, Regina; two sisters, Cindy Bishop and Holly Bohlen, of rural Wharton; and a niece, Rachel.

David was the service manager for the Alan Jay Automotive Network Group in Clewiston and Sebring, Florida.

David was a Christian by faith.

He had a passion for being out on the water and took that passion to become a senior rated boat driver for USA Water Ski and Water Sports.

He enjoyed riding his three-wheelers, air boating in the Everglades, listening to classic rock music and NASCAR.

He was a long-time member of the Broward County Airboat Halftrack and Conservation Club.

He loved to be with his family and friends any time they could get together.

A service to celebrate David’s life is 11 a.m. Thursday at the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida, with Pastor Eli Hendricks officiating. Visitation is one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Words of comfort to the family may be posted on scott funeralservices.com.