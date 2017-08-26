WORTHINGTON — David Honor Stansbery, age 91, passed away Aug. 24, 2017 in Columbus.

Friends and family may call from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington OH 43085.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Private interment will be in Stansbery Cemetery, Wyandot County.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the organization of your choice that helps to protect our environment.

Online condolences can be made at www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.

