David Higgins

SYCAMORE — David A. Higgins, age 71 of rural Sycamore, died at 9:33 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at home.

He was born Jan. 1, 1951, in Upper Sandusky, to Lacy and Meda (Montgomery) Higgins. He married Ann “Shelley” (Wright) Higgins on March 1, 1980, and she survives.

Surviving are the following children, Michael (Jill) Higgins, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; Matt Higgins, Marion; Edna “Eddy” (Kayla) Higgins, Albion, Michigan; and Lacy Higgins, Upper Sandusky; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Joe Higgins, Crawford; Gary (Mari) Higgins, Arlington, Texas; and Roger (Phyllis) Higgins, Findlay; and one sister, Barb Funchion, Carey.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Hale; and two brothers, Douglas and Gene Higgins.

David was a retired trackman for CSX Railroad, having worked for them for 30 years. He was a 1969 graduate of Carey High School.

For hobbies he loved to go fishing, do woodworking, raise rabbits and play his guitar.

At David’s request, he wanted to be cremated and have a celebration of his life at a later date.

Contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

