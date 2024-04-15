David Wayne Cole, born on November 13, 1982, named after his grandfathers, David W. Cole of Alvada, and Wayne E. Leightey of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at this home in Vanlue.

Funeral services for David Cole will be held at 11:00 am Friday, April 19, at the Trinity Evangelical Church in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Trinity Evangelical, and 1 hour before the service on Friday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical Missions Fund, or 4-H of Wyandot or Hancock County, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to ww.lucasbatton.com.

