Dana Riedel

SYCAMORE — Dana R. Riedel, age 72 of Sycamore, died at 1:18 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Funeral services for Dana are 11 a.m. Thursday at Harmony United Methodist Church with the Rev. Michael Padula and Rev. Gary Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, and also from 10-11 a.m. Thursday the church before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church, Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church, Seneca County Gideons or the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

