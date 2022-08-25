Craig Marshall

Our dear father, husband, brother, uncle and son, Craig Alan Marshall, was unexpectedly called home Aug. 11, 2022, at the age of 60.

A public memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church In Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Craig’s family during this difficult time. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 823 Hiawassee, GA 30546 or made in person at St. Paul.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!