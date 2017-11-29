SYCAMORE — Connie “Constance” L. Neal, age 82, of 8505 Ohio 67, Upper Sandusky, died at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at home.

She was born March 15, 1935, in Knox County to Hugh and Mabel (Davis) Rogers.

Funeral services for Connie will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Paul Fraser officiating.

Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Quilters, Hospice of Wyandot County or Sycamore UCC in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!