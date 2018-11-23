Clarice K. Harris, age 93, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Heartland of Marion.

Graveside services for Clarice Harris will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Nevada Cemetery, Nevada, with the Rev. Beth Mansberger officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, or the March of Dimes, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

