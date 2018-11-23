Home Obituaries Clarice K. Harris

Clarice K. Harris

Posted on November 23, 2018
0
Clarice K. Harris
Clarice K. Harris

Clarice K. Harris, age 93, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Heartland of Marion.

Graveside services for Clarice Harris will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Nevada Cemetery, Nevada, with the Rev. Beth Mansberger officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, or the March of Dimes, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Leonard Dillion

    Leonard Dillion, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 20…
    November 21, 2018
    1 min read

  • Clarice K. Harris

    Clarice K. Harris, of Bucyrus, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Heartland of Marion. She wa…
    November 21, 2018
    15 second read
  • Phyllis A. Overmier

    Phyllis A. Overmier

    Phyllis A. Overmier, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:41 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17…
    November 20, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply