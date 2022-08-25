Clair Huffman

Clair E. “Bear” Huffman, age 64, of Mount Blanchard, died Aug. 18, 2022.

Service procession lineup will be at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds between 10-10:30 a.m. Monday. The procession will leave the fairgrounds at 10:30 a.m. and travel to Smithville Cemetery for a graveside service. Friends and family are then invited to the Masters’ Building at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds for a time of food and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Riverdale Athletic Boosters or Wyandot County Pheasants Forever in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is honored to serve the Huffman family. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!