CAREY — Christopher E. Pratt, 54, of Wharton, died at 7:13 a.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

A memorial service will take place at noon Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. Karen Rogers officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

