Charlotte Justice

Charlotte Lea Justice, age 53, passed away at 10:54 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

A funeral service for Charlotte is noon Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Minister Russell Howard will be officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to noon Friday, two hours before the service at the funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home to help Charlotte’s family with funeral expenses and can be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

