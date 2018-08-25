Charlotte C. Caskey, of Nevada, died Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. She was 43.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grand Prairie Cemetery, Marion, with Pastor Rohan Anderson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army in the care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

