Charles Smith

CAREY — Charles Douglas ‘Charlie’ Smith, age 81, of Carey, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his granddaughter’s home.

Visitation will be held at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home (225 West Findlay Street, Carey) on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 4 until 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at The Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation (315 Clay Street, Carey) at 11 AM on Friday, June 23, 2023. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery near Upper Sandusky.

Donations may be made in Charlie’s honor to The American Legion Post 344 or The VFW Post 3759 for active-duty military memberships and may be sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Charlie’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

