Charles Russell

MARION — Charles A. Russell passed away peacefully in his wife’s arms on Aug. 25, 2022, after receiving hospice care from Trinity Hospice.

Please join us to celebrate Charles at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the American Legion, 308 S. Main St., Prospect, OH 43342 for a short service and dinner to follow.

At the service, in honor of Charles, donations may be made to the Prospect American Legion, RHAM or Trinity Hospice, which Charles felt dear to his heart.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to assist the Russell family. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

