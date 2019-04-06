Carson Shark II

FOREST — Carson “Gene” E. Shark II died March 28, 2019, at Riverside Hospital in California. He was 72.

Clark Shields Funeral Home has been entrusted to serve the Shark family.

Graveside services will be held at at later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to McVitty VFW Post No. 1182 in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To send a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

