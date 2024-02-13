Carolyn Bogard

Carolyn Joan Bogard, age 87, formerly of Nevada, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

A private graveside service with burial will be held at a later date at North Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, in honor of Carolyn, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

