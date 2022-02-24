Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Carol A. Jacobs, age 88, of Nevada, passed on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Orchard Park Assisted Living in Bucyrus.

A funeral service for Carol Jacobs is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Nevada United Methodist Church in Nevada, and will be officiated by the Rev. David Smithey. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation for Carol is from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday at the church before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Orchard Park Assisted Living Activities Fund and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!