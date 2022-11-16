Carol Conover

FOREST — Carol Ann Conover, age 82, of Forest, died Nov. 12, 2022, at Vancrest of Ada.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor David Dissinger officiating. Interment will follow in Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour before time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice Blanchard Valley Health System in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

