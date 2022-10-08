Cara Morrison

Cara Jean Morrison, age 51, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Monday with a memorial service at 6 p.m. at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Bill Williamson will officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society, Community Christian Center, or WXML. They can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43551.

On line condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!