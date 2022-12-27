Bryan Lawrence

SYCAMORE — Bryan E. Lawrence, age 58, of the Wyandot Senior Village, Upper Sandusky, and formerly of McCutchenville, died at 3:39 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

A funeral service for Bryan is 11 a.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society or Lifeline of Ohio in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!